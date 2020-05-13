Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert “Joe” Lockard. View Sign Service Information ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME - Irvington 509 SPRING STREET Irvington , KY 40146 (270)-547-2712 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Drive-through visitation at Alexander Funeral Home Irvington , KY View Map Funeral service Private To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary





He was born July 29, 1950, the son of the late Albert "Talc" Lockard and Octavia Ellen Bandy Lockard.



Joe was a member of the Ekron Baptist Church and Irvington Masonic Lodge No. 868 F&AM. He was retired from IGA in Irvington and previously worked for Frymire Equipment and recently Liter's Quarry. He was a hard worker who always put his family first. He was a very giving and kind-hearted man. He always was willing to help in his community and asked nothing in return. He was very dependable and willing to serve selflessly and loved by many.



He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Eric Lockard; and a sister, Julia Faye Lockard.



Joe was survived by his "girls" whom he loved very much: Angela (Lance) Adams of Brandenburg, Mindy (Jason) Benham of Battletown, Tonya (Chris) Claycomb of Webster and Erica (Quinton) Lockard-Wells of Owensboro; his dog, Mercedes; grandchildren, Tyler, Abbi, Jordan, Cody, Tavia, Damion, Dylon, Liam, Jeb, Samuel, Lydia, Preston, Clayton, Xavier and Ezra; and a granddog, Hudson.



Drive-through visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington. Everyone should remain in their vehicles and drive-through to pay their final respects to Joe. A private family service will be held at a later date with burial to follow.



Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202, or Ekron Baptist Church Youth Children Fund, 2775 Haysville Road, Ekron, KY 40108.



