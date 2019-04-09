Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Jack France. View Sign





Mr. France was born Sept. 24, 1928, in Monterey, Tennessee, to the late Jack and Ollie Belle Harris France. He served four years in the Air Force and retired from civil service at Fort Knox.



He was preceded in death by a grandson, Bryan Stith; a great-granddaughter, Kendra Fizer; two sisters, Reba Swafford and Clara France; and a brother, William France.



Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Valena Simcox France; two daughters, Sharon (Hermie) Stith of Hardyville and Rebekah France of Vine Grove; a son, G. Jack France of Nashville; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of life service for Jack France is at noon EDT Saturday, April 13, at Ridge Spring United Methodist Church in Rineyville.



Visitation is from 8 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus.

