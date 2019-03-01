Albert Nunn, 69, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at his home.
|
He was born in Hart County to the late Rob and Lettie Sallee Nunn.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Curt Nunn; and two sisters, Joyce Houk and Flossie Goodman.
Survivors include his companion, Brenda Grimes; a son, Albert Dewayne Nunn of Upton; two brothers, Kenneth Nunn of Alabama and Robert Nunn of Bonnieville; a sister, Leonora Moore of Fisherville, Indiana; five grandchildren, Tristan, Yvonne, Collin, Christian and Cameron; and three great-grandchildren, Eziekel, Felecity and Robert.
The family chose cremation.
Sego Funeral Home in Munfordville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 2, 2019