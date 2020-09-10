Albert Pappy Ondo, 92, of West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, formerly of Whitaker, residing with his daughter's family in Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at their home.
Albert was the 14th and youngest child born to John and Elizabeth (Kovach) Ondo on Dec. 28, 1927. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Fighting Seabee in the Pacific Area of Operations during World War II. Albert was retired from the U.S. Steel Corporation. Albert was gentle and kind. His goal was to be known as a family man and he certainly lived up to that. Albert was an active member of Resurrection Church, where he was an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion. He received a shining light award from the Diocese of Pittsburgh for his years of dedication and service in the church.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents; 13 siblings, Mary Rusnak, Elizabeth Kuros Morrison, Ann Kozej, Andrew Ondo, John Ondo, Helen Fialkovich, Paul Ondo, Michael Ondo, Margaret Veseleny, Frank Ondo, Dorothy Puzder, and two infant siblings; his wife of 65 years, Susan (Bugay) Ondo; an infant daughter, Victoria Ondo; four grandchildren, Josiah Brumbaugh, Albert Leighton Ondo, Cecilia Dvorjak and Derek Dvorjak; and a great-grand-child, Ethan Adams.
Albert is survived by his seven children and their spouses, Debora Brumbaugh (Walt), Gerard Ondo, Joseph Ondo, Mary Rose Dvorjak, Susan Adams, Charles Ondo and Albert Ondo; his 25 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and many special nieces, nephews and friends.
Albert was especially proud of his family members who served in the U.S. Military, his siblings, especially his brother PFC Frank, KIA on D-Day +1, two sons and six grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish, Resurrection Church, 1 Majka Street, West Mifflin. Everyone please meet at church. Burial follows in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral Home Inc., 3501 Main Street in Munhall, Pennsylvania.
Contributions in memoriam can be made to Honor Flight Bluegrass at P.O. Box 991364, Louisville, KY 40269-1364 or Honor Flight Pittsburgh at P.O. Box 266, West Sunbury, PA 16061.
Condolences may be left at swgfuneralhome.com.