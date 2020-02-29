Alberta Marie "Bert" Brown, 77, of Vine Grove, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Mrs. Brown was a member of Vine Grove Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Travis Brown; her parents, Odas and Florence Carter; a brother, Ronald Wayne Carter; a sister, Frances Geneva "Frankie" Fisher; a granddaughter, Sandra Christine Kerns; and a great-granddaughter, Ansley Grace Perry.
Survivors include six children, Dana Kerns of Radcliff, Vanessa Gay Lawson of Vine Grove, Rebecca Kromoff of Radcliff, Russell Troy Brown and his wife, Marzena of South Carolina, Amanda "Mandy" Graham of Campbellsville and Carl Everhart of Vine Grove; two sisters, Theresa Buckman of Vine Grove and Neicy Lane and her husband, Tim of Vine Grove; 20 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral for Mrs. Brown is at noon Tuesday, March 3, at the Vine Grove Christian Church with Brother Evan Hardwick officiating. Burial follows in the North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2020