It is with great sorrow we announce that Alex Sinclair Dansby, 30, of Tollesboro, formerly of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at his home.



Alex was born March 10, 1988, in Heidelberg, Germany, to Dennis T. and Donna M. (Jenkins) Dansby.



Alex was a graduate of North Hardin High School in Radcliff and went on to study music at the University of Louisville.



For those who knew Alex, he was an accomplished musician and composer, playing the guitar and piano. In high school he played the tuba. Alex and his band class mates were so gifted they were invited to play at Carnegie Hall in midtown Manhattan in New York City.



Alex was very loving to his family and very giving to those in need.



He was preceded in death by his papaw, Donald Jenkins; an aunt, Mary Lou (Jenkins) Castle; his grandmother, Leah (Morford) Dansby; his grandfather Thomas Dansby Jr.; an aunt, Betty (Dansby) Davis; and an uncle, Richard Dansby.



Surviving Alex is his parents, Dennis and Donna (Jenkins) Dansby of Tollesboro; two sisters, Denise Dansby of Fort Meade, Maryland, and Leah Dansby of Titusville, Florida; a brother, Jonathan Dansby of Elizabethtown; his mamaw, Veronica Jenkins of Maysville; an uncle Cecil Dansby of Radcliff; an uncle, Donnie, and aunt, Rose Jenkins, of Macy, Indiana; an uncle, Sam, and aunt, Susie (Jenkins) Johnson, of Vanceburg; an uncle, Aaron Jenkins of Shelbyville, Indiana; an aunt, Vanessa (Jenkins) Walker of South Shore; many nieces, a nephew, numerous cousins, other relatives and friends who loved him very much and will mourn his passing.



A gathering of family and friends is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 10, Alex's birthday, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 2nd St. in Vanceburg. A dinner follows at the Senior Citizens on Front Street in Vanceburg.



