Alfred Ollen Fout, 97, of Big Clifty, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tender Touch Assisted Living in Elizabethtown.
He was born Oct. 10, 1922, in Vian, Oklahoma.
Alfred was a proud military veteran who gave his dedicated service to both the Army and Army Reserves for 34 years where he retired as a master sergeant. He continued his career in civil service which he later retired from, as well. He served in World War II in the Southwest Pacific Theater and was one of the few remaining World War II veterans at the time of his passing.
Alfred was a 40-year resident of the Hardin Springs area in Hardin County, where he lived with his wife, Helen, and enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting and tinkering on their 100 acres. He spent many, many hours with his subsequent generations working with and teaching them in these same endeavors with particularly fond memories from family members of "Grandpa's Pond" where he was a wiz with a fly rod. He was an extremely proud American and "Okie" and he could be seen regularly in his signature cowboy hat and cowboy boots. Alfred never knew a stranger and was lovingly well-known locally as "Mr. Fout," and often could be found taking care of the needs of others no matter the sacrifice.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Helen Lack Fout.
He is survived by their four children, Nancy Perry of Big Clifty, Kay (Ray) Knight of Carlinville, Illinois, Judy (Jerry) Smith of Cecilia and James "Terry" (Sonjia) Fout of Cecilia; eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
In accordance with government regulations, a private graveside service was held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Big Clifty with Brother Tim Dennis officiating.
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson handled the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 25, 2020