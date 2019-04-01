Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Faye Stafford. View Sign

Alice Faye Stafford, 86, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, March 30, 3019, at the home of her son in Claksville, Tennessee.



She was a native of Hardin County, a member of Valley Creek Baptist Church and was a cashier at Taylor Drug Store and Super X Drug Store.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Sabel Jack Stafford; a brother, Cleon Jenkins; a sister, Salathiel Crisp; and her parents, Albert Ray and Carra Hornback Jenkins.



Survivors include two sons, Cary Lane Stafford of Clarksville and Ronald Jack Stafford of Frankfort; a daughter, Donna Rae Stafford; two grandchildren, Dawn Faye Tabb and Keri Nicole Stafford; and five great-grandchildren, Joshua Maddox, Zachery Maddox, Aubrey Grace, Jackson Riley and Charlie Gabriel.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Scott Kerr officiating.



Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

