Alice Faye Vessels Butler, 73, of Hodgenville, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at her daughter and son-in-law's home.



She was born Nov. 29, 1945, in Hardin County to the late Joseph Robert and Oris Bright Vessels.



Alice was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church. She was a seamstress and retired from E-Town Sportswear with more than 34 years service when the plant closed. She was a former member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and was proud to have assisted with raising funds for an eternal flame in memory of fallen service members from LaRue County.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Irvine Lee Butler; her mother-in-law, Lucille Coyle Staton; and three sisters-in-law, Linda Vessels, Betty Pyla and Sandra Vessels.



She is survived by her daughters, Angela Gail and her husband, Kenny DeVore, of Hodgenville and Marisa Lea Powers of Rineyville; a stepdaughter, Linda Butler of Hodgenville; three stepsons, Doug Butler of Hodgenville, Robert (Paula) Butler and Brian Butler, all of Elizabethtown; five brothers, J.R. (Norma) Vessels of Hodgenville, Leroy Vessels of Ekron, Carl Vessels of Hodgenville, Tommy (Tammy) Vessels of Cloverport and Terry (Shirley) Vessels of Brownsville; two sisters-in-law, Donna (Carl) Knopf of Alabama and Nancy (Jim) King of Danville; and a brother-in-law, Jack Pyla of Florida. She had 10 grandchildren, Michael (Andrea Morris), Timmy (Lindsey) Morris, Shannon (Justin Bean) Morris, Jami (Michael Steck) Morris, Stevie (Kelly) Morris, Tessa Wilkerson, Staci (Micah) Dixon, Abe (Katie) DeVore, Dollie (Gary) Thompson and Jessica (Draper) Cave; 28 great-grandchildren, Alexis Wheeler, Benjamin Newcomer, Madison Wilkerson, Kenna Powers, Leanna Morris, Gabriel Morris, Olivia Morris, Mason Dixon, Caleb Morris, Cooper Morris, Charlotte Morris, Noah Morris, Wyatt Bean, Kayla DeVore, Hannah DeVore, Joseph DeVore, Jacob DeVore, William Devore, Jack DeVore, Holly Neagle, Cidney Neagle, Bryce Neagle, Kaitlyn Thompson, Draigen Thompson, Ocean Barke, Micah Cave, Kenneth Cave and Kristopher Cave; two great-great-grandchildren, Oliver Bean and Logan Pepper; and a host of stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with burial in St. James Catholic Cemetery in Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.



The family requests that memorial donations be made to Buffalo Baptist Church, 2530 Greensburg Road, Buffalo, KY, or to Hosparus of Central Kentucky, P.O. Box 2149, Elizabethtown, KY 42702, .



