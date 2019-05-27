Alice May Yates, 88, of Vine Grove, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Brandenburg Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Yates was a member of Blue Ball Baptist Church, Senior Citizens of Radcliff and the Girl Scouts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter C. Yates; a daughter, Valerie Joyce Yates; one sister and four brothers.
She is survived by her children, Bonnie Ann (Sam) Daniel of Louisville, Wanda Elaine (Chuck) LeBarron of Milltown, Indiana, Deborah K. (Al) Roth of Vine Grove, Tammy Jo (Raymond) Hazelwood of Rineyville, Terry Lee (Dean) Hart of Radcliff, Edward Wayne (Pat) Yates of Cecilia, James Chester (Francis) Yates of Vine Grove, Donald Eugene (Lois) Yates of Cecilia, Johnny Estle (Becky) Yates of Rineyville; one sister; three brothers; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Blue Ball Baptist Church with Brother Glenn Cornett officiating. Burial follows in Blue Ball Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Condolences may be expressed at www.nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 28, 2019