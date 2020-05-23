Aliene Dawson

Aliene Dawson, 81, of Radcliff, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Kensington Manor Health Care and Rehabilitation.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ray Dawson; her parents, Edwin and Carrie Wyatt; a sister, Ruby Wyatt; and a brother, David Wyatt.

Survivors include her five children, Kathy Dawson, Linda Dawson, Laurie Dailey, Tim Dawson and Bill (Sherry) Dawson; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Eddie Wyatt, Wendall Wyatt, Debbie Wright and Wanda Harkness.

A graveside service is at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Stovall United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from noon to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff,.

Published in The News-Enterprise on May 24, 2020
