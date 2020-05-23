Aliene Dawson, 81, of Radcliff, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Kensington Manor Health Care and Rehabilitation.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ray Dawson; her parents, Edwin and Carrie Wyatt; a sister, Ruby Wyatt; and a brother, David Wyatt.
Survivors include her five children, Kathy Dawson, Linda Dawson, Laurie Dailey, Tim Dawson and Bill (Sherry) Dawson; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Eddie Wyatt, Wendall Wyatt, Debbie Wright and Wanda Harkness.
A graveside service is at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Stovall United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from noon to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff,.
To sign the guest register book, text "nebfh" to 270-398-6931 or leave a message for the family atnebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 24, 2020