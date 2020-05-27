Alison Ann Adkins Schilling, 58, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
She was a native of Hardin County, a Kentucky Colonel and a talented floral designer who loved HGTV, golf and her family deeply.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Howard and Norma Carol Paul Adkins.
Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Michael Anthony Schilling; a son, Eric (Kimberly) Isham of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; a daughter, Meagan (Joe) Isham-Dean of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Dana (Mike) Bowers of Elizabethtown and Melissa (Shawn) Johnson of South Haven, Mississippi; and six grandchildren, Ciara Isham, Skylar Isham, Ava Isham, Audrey Isham, Sabrina Isham-Dean and Seriannah Dean.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 28, 2020