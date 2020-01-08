Allen Craig Alfreds

Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
Following Services
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central
Radcliff, KY
Allen Craig Alfreds, 67, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Mr. Alfreds was retired from the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his daughter, Daniella Maloney, and her husband, Sean, of Wisconsin; a granddaughter, Lilliana; and a sister, Susan.

A memorial service is at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 9, 2020
