Allen Craig Alfreds, 67, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Mr. Alfreds was retired from the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his daughter, Daniella Maloney, and her husband, Sean, of Wisconsin; a granddaughter, Lilliana; and a sister, Susan.
A memorial service is at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
