Allen Dean Cardin, 75, of Sonora, passed away at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Grace Cardin; a sister, Edith Cundiff; two brothers, Wayne Cardin and Wesley Cardin; and a daughter, Melissa Cardin.

Survivors include his two daughters, LeeAnn Karr of Vine Grove and Erin (Greg) Robinson of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Hayley (Jerod) Boarman of Radcliff, Cullan Baker of Denver, Colorado, Tyler (Erika) Karr of Washington, D.C., and Ava Karr of Vine Grove; a great-grandson, Hunter Boarman; a sister, Georgia May Doughtery of Hodgenville; and a brother, Doug Cardin of Elizabethtown.

Cremation was chosen with services at a later date.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 4, 2019
