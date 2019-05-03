Allen Dean Cardin, 75, of Sonora, passed away at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Grace Cardin; a sister, Edith Cundiff; two brothers, Wayne Cardin and Wesley Cardin; and a daughter, Melissa Cardin.
Survivors include his two daughters, LeeAnn Karr of Vine Grove and Erin (Greg) Robinson of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Hayley (Jerod) Boarman of Radcliff, Cullan Baker of Denver, Colorado, Tyler (Erika) Karr of Washington, D.C., and Ava Karr of Vine Grove; a great-grandson, Hunter Boarman; a sister, Georgia May Doughtery of Hodgenville; and a brother, Doug Cardin of Elizabethtown.
Cremation was chosen with services at a later date.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 4, 2019