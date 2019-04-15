Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Allen Lee Baugh of Glendale, who had just turned 89, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home.



During most of his life, Allen juggled two "full-time" jobs that he loved – one farming and the other in church leadership functions. He was a great advocate for American agriculture and always interested in advances in agricultural techniques, often testing new seeds, chemicals, technology and methods. He also looked for ways to be creative as he assisted many churches and church organizations to serve their communities. After he retired from farming, he took up woodworking. He searched out unique items to make and especially enjoyed turning pens and bowls that he could give to friends and family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Hazel Baugh; and a sister, Betty DeRossett.



Allen is survived by his wife of 68½ years, Delores Baugh nee Franke. In farming and especially in church work Delores and Allen were usually found working side by side – each bringing their own strengths to the task.



He also is survived by his daughter, Marcia Baugh; her husband, Roy Williams; and a sister, Nancy Jeffries.



Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel

