Allen Townsend
Allen Townsend, 73, of Radcliff, passed away Wed­nesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

Mr. Townsend was retired from the United States Army and a veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Townsend of Rad­cliff; four children, Princilla Williams of Illinois, Heidi Osborne of Radcliff, Elaina Townsend of Radcliff and Jacob Townsend of Radcliff; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four sisters, Ellen, Carolyn, Marylon and Berniece; a brother, Jim; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral is at noon Friday, Sept. 18, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A graveside service with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
11:00 AM
Chism Family Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral
12:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
SEP
18
Graveside service
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
September 15, 2020
Sorry for your loss keep the family in my prayers.
September 15, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 15, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
