Allen Townsend, 73, of Radcliff, passed away Wed­nesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Townsend was retired from the United States Army and a veteran of the Vietnam War.



He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.



Survivors include his wife, Mary Townsend of Rad­cliff; four children, Princilla Williams of Illinois, Heidi Osborne of Radcliff, Elaina Townsend of Radcliff and Jacob Townsend of Radcliff; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four sisters, Ellen, Carolyn, Marylon and Berniece; a brother, Jim; and a host of family and friends.



The funeral is at noon Friday, Sept. 18, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A graveside service with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.



