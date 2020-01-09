Allene Chelf, 86, of Magnolia, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a retired dairy farmer and a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church.
Allene was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Chelf; her parents, Walter Loveless and Nellie Catherine White Wagner; and a brother, Charles Wagner.
Survivors include three sons, Shannon (Rebecca) Chelf of Glendale and John and Fred Chelf, both of Magnolia; a brother, Lewis Wagner of Taylor County; two sisters, Nellie Cox and Margaret Murphy, both of Taylor County; and three grandchildren, Corey Chelf, Matt Chelf and Ryann Castro.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Brother Shannon McCubbins officiating. Burial follows in Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 10, 2020