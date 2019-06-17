Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma Jean Dailey. View Sign Service Information Trowbridge Funeral Home 234 West Dixie Avenue Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2204 Send Flowers Obituary

Alma Jean Dailey, 80, born Alma Jean Evans, boarded the cruise ship Destiny on Monday, June 17, 2019, after a long hard-fought 5-year battle with cancer.



She was met there by her husband, Selbert Dailey; a daughter, Debra Wimsatt; her mother, Josephine Littleton; her father, Millard Evans; three sisters, Mildred Cirone, Juanita Evans and Mattie Goodman; her brother, Harrison Evans; two great-grandsons, Selbert Laisy and Jacob Goins; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Evans and Phyllis Evans; a brother-in-law, Frank Cirone; and two nephews, Gary Rigdon and Billy Joe Evans. What a reunion they are having right now.



Left behind and waiting for the day they will get to join the family reunion are her three daughters, Loretta Jo Laisy (Jim), Teresa Martin (Lucas) and Wilma Ann Walker (James); her two sons, Jack Dailey (May and Eiron) and Allen Dailey (Janet); her sister, Brenda Rigdon (Elmer); her brother, Bobby Evans; 11 grandchildren, Christopher, Jeremy, Justin, Christina, Corey, Russell, Casey, Kayla, Jacqueline, Emily and Josephine; 18 great-grandchildren and countless others who called Alma Jean, mom and friend.



Alma Jean Evans Dailey, Mom to many, would like to let you know her work here is not done, she has left a great legacy to continue the work she was so blessed to have started. Mamma Jean wants you to know she received a call, a sort of an offer you can't refuse, to move to a new home. Those who went before her went to prepare her new place. This new life, if that's what you want to call it, comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place, where she will be socializing, dancing, cooking, being a contestant on game shows, bowling perfect 300s, as well as, traveling the universe to her heart's content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. The food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. Momma Jean left detailed instructions for her children, children's children and to her friends to celebrate her 80-year mission here on Earth, which now has been completed. If you knew Momma Jean at all, not following her instructions will not be tolerated. Momma Jean wants all of us to live life to its fullest, not to stop living, loving and giving just because she's no longer here to guide us. She wants us to remember that food, fellowship and friendship are the foundation she left for us to build upon.



The funeral is at noon Wednesday, June 19, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



