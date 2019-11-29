Alton Lynn Vance, 75, of Elizabethtown, passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Elizabethtown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.



He was retired owner and operator of Vance Aluminum. Alton attended Hart Memorial School where he played basketball; loved University of Kentucky basketball and enjoyed fishing, boating and in later years watching Westerns on television.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Maeola Tabb Vance; a brother, Delbert Vance; and a nephew, Doug Vance.



He is survived by two daughters, Angie (Mike) Skaggs, of Elizabethtown, and Kathy (Ryan) Stelmachowske, of Lincoln, Michigan; a son, Lynn Vance, of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Graveside services are at 3:30 p.m. (EST) today at Knoxes Creek Baptist Church Cemetery near Linwood with Brother David Fortner officiating.



Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form a donation to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements.