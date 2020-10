Altus Wayman Aubrey, 93, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at his home.He was born Sept. 29, 1927, in Hardin County. He was a section foreman for the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad for 42 years. He owned a farm in St. John, where he raised draft horses. He farmed and raised cattle. He was a lifetime member of the Central Kentucky Draft Horse and Mule Association. He was the oldest person at Stephensburg Methodist Church. He was a member of Franklin Crossroads.He was preceded in death by his wife, Marthaline Bailey Aubrey; parents, Virgil and Hattie Aubrey; three brothers, Jack (Katie) Aubrey, Eulace "Dig" (Edith) Aubrey and Sheridan (Alice) Aubrey; and five sisters, Helen (Russell) Wright, Virginia (Cully) Richardson, Dorothy (Ruel) Wilmoth, Pauline Aubrey and Frances Aubrey.Survivors include sons, Wayman Lee Aubrey and William Finley Aubrey of Elizabethtown; good friends, Jeff and Elsie Scott and Shirley Cox; special nephew, Randall French; and many other nieces and nephews.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial to follow in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. today and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, go to trowbridgefh.com Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.