Altus Wayman Aubrey
1927 - 2020
Altus Wayman Aubrey, 93, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 29, 1927, in Hardin County. He was a section foreman for the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad for 42 years. He owned a farm in St. John, where he raised draft horses. He farmed and raised cattle. He was a lifetime member of the Central Kentucky Draft Horse and Mule Association. He was the oldest person at Stephensburg Methodist Church. He was a member of Franklin Crossroads.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marthaline Bailey Aubrey; parents, Virgil and Hattie Aubrey; three brothers, Jack (Katie) Aubrey, Eulace "Dig" (Edith) Aubrey and Sheridan (Alice) Aubrey; and five sisters, Helen (Russell) Wright, Virginia (Cully) Richardson, Dorothy (Ruel) Wilmoth, Pauline Aubrey and Frances Aubrey.

Survivors include sons, Wayman Lee Aubrey and William Finley Aubrey of Elizabethtown; good friends, Jeff and Elsie Scott and Shirley Cox; special nephew, Randall French; and many other nieces and nephews.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial to follow in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. today and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, go to trowbridgefh.com

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
