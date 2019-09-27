Amanda Jo Gibson Miller, 42, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a native of Hardin County, a member of Bellevue Baptist Church and Valley Creek Baptist Church, and a legal secretary for Kelley Law Office.
Survivors include her husband of 18 years, Jimmy Miller; her parents, Coy (Pamela) Gibson and Cheryl (Joe) Amos Vowels, all of Elizabethtown; three sons, Andy Thompson, Kyler Miller and Cameron Miller, all of Elizabethtown; a stepdaughter, Alexis Statts of Owensboro; two brothers, Dean Gibson of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Alex (Hannah) Vowels of Buffalo; two stepbrothers, Lee Bird and Justin (Jessica) Jenkins, all of Elizabethtown; and two stepsisters, Lesley (Paul) Wise of Elizabethtown and Christina Slate of Bowling Green.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Scott Kerr and Dr. Greg Faulls officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 28, 2019