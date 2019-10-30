Amber Marie Pepin, 24, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at her residence.



She was born in Burnsville, Minnesota. She loved helping other people. Amber was a part of the Hardin County Special Olympics and Girl Scouting. She was an honors graduate of John Hardin High School.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold Lee and Catherine Mary Boyer; and an uncle, Ed Walden.



Survivors include her loving parents, Richard and Mary Ann Boyer of Elizabethtown; a brother, Everett Boyer of Elizabethtown; an aunt, Michelle Walden of Shelbyville; three cousins, Chad, Andrew and Logan Walden, all of Shelbyville; her grandparents, Kenneth and Mary Walden of Louisville; and her best friend, Tiffany Apple of Elizabethtown.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with Father. Scott Murphy officiating. Burial follows in Hibernia Christian Church Cemetery in Charlestown, Indiana.



Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. There will be a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hardin County Special Olympics, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana or .

