Amy Scheler Becker, 44, of Vine Grove died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, with her family by her side in the University Hospital in Louisville.
Mrs. Becker fought an 18-month battle with cancer with strength, power and grace. She was kind, hard working, loving and a friend to anyone in need. She was a caring grandmother, loving mother and a rock of support for her husband.
Mrs. Becker is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Brian Becker; three children, Ashley, Brenden and Camyrn Becker; a granddaughter, Ensley Becker; her parents, Ronald and Barbara Scheler; in-laws, Gary and Toni Becker; a brother, Greg Scheler; two sisters, Rhonda Quiram and Alison Williams; and a brother-in-law,l Gary Becker Jr.
The funeral for Mrs. Becker is at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Dr. Harold Noble officiating. Burial follows in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation or similar organization dedicated the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure of cancer.
Condolences may be expressed chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019