Ana Alicia Bettencourt, 75, of Vine Grove, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, surrounded by her family.



Ana was a faithful wife, loving mother, sister, affectionate Abuela, loyal friend and volunteer for her boys Boy Scout troop. Ana loved to garden, cook, sew, go antiquing and watch movies with family. Ana served in the Army for six years, was a civil service employee then left to be a devoted stay-at-home mother: her most beloved position. We all will miss and love her forever. We will remember and honor you while raising your grandkids and cooking your favorite recipes.



Survivors include her husband, Jack Leslie Bettencourt of Vine Grove; two sons, Jack (Shannon) Bettencourt Jr. and Antonio (Heidi) Bettencourt; and two grandchildren, Collette Bettencourt and Braelyn Bettencourt



Because of COVID-19, there will be a private service with military honors at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store