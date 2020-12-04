1/1
Ana Alicia Bettencourt, 75, of Vine Grove, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Ana was a faithful wife, loving mother, sister, affectionate Abuela, loyal friend and volunteer for her boys Boy Scout troop. Ana loved to garden, cook, sew, go antiquing and watch movies with family. Ana served in the Army for six years, was a civil service employee then left to be a devoted stay-at-home mother: her most beloved position. We all will miss and love her forever. We will remember and honor you while raising your grandkids and cooking your favorite recipes.

Survivors include her husband, Jack Leslie Bettencourt of Vine Grove; two sons, Jack (Shannon) Bettencourt Jr. and Antonio (Heidi) Bettencourt; and two grandchildren, Collette Bettencourt and Braelyn Bettencourt

Because of COVID-19, there will be a private service with military honors at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
