Andrea Catherine Brimm

Obituary
Andrea Catherine Brimm, 48, of Louisville, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Mary Nolan-Donahue.

Survivors include her father, Thomas Hall of Elizabethtown; her two sisters, Alisa Cardin and Anita Hall, both of Elizabethtown; and her two nephews, Thomas N. Hall of Elizabethtown and Caleb E. Cardin of Yokosuka, Japan.

Private arrangements are being held by her family members.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Kentucky Humane Society or the .
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 27, 2019
