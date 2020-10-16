1/1
Andrew ‘Drew’ Martin
Andrew "Drew" Martin, 31, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

He was born in 1989 in Marion, Ohio, to David and Sherrie Martin.

He was an avid soccer player and loved being out in nature. He was a 2007 graduate of Elizabethtown High School and attended the University of Kentucky for two years. More recently, he worked for McBurr Enterprises of Elizabethtown while attending Elizabethtown Community and Technical College. He only just moved to Louisville to finish his degree at U of L. Drew was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church and his faith was an important part of his life. Favorite times included spending time with his son and with friends.

Andrew was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Hayes G. Martin.

Survivors include a son, Elliot of Louisville; his parents, David and Sherrie Martin of Elizabethtown; his paternal grandmother, Phyllis Martin Disbrow of Edison, Ohio; his maternal grandparents, Alan and Lois Baughn of The Villages, Florida; his paternal aunt and uncle, Sue and Dave Arter of Westerville, Ohio; his maternal uncle, Jay Baughn and partner Maria Perez of Chalfont, Pennsylvania; his maternal aunt, Susie Baughn of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; and several much-loved cousins and second cousins.

A Celebration of Life is at noon Saturday, Oct. 24, at Memorial United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 24 at the church. The church follows CDC guidelines for temperature checks, masks and social distancing.

The family asks donations to an education fund for Drew's son, Elliot Michael Martin, may be made out to "MUMC" with "Elliot Martin Education Fund" in the memo. Mail to Memorial United Methodist Church, 631 N. Miles St., Elizabethtown, KY 42701.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 16 to Oct. 25, 2020.
