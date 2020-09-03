Andrew Jacob Turner, A.J., 37, was granted peace, mercy and eternal rest by God, Jesus and the Blessed Mother Mary on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.



A.J. was born July 6, 1983, at Fort Polk, Louisiana. He graduated from Fort Knox High School in 2001, where he was an outstanding athlete in soccer and baseball and drummer in the marching band. Soon after 9/11, A.J. enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and served aboard the USCG Cutter, RUSH. His passion was the service business. He was well known for his skills and personality in the restaurant industry and was an honor student at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College, studying hospitality management. A.J. was a fun loving, kind, devoted son, brother, uncle, cousin and a loyal friend.



A.J. will join his brother, Charles, in Heaven and will be kept in prayer by his parents, Mike and Debi Turner; two sisters, Christy Kaylor (Chip) and Mary Rose Love (Matt); a brother, Phil Turner (Christina); and many aunts, uncles, cousins and two nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at noon Saturday, Sept. 5, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Please consider donations to Hosparus Health or Rosenwald Life Center, Elizabethtown.



Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.