Andrew Robert Kieta, 85, of Vine Grove, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Mr. Kieta was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Kentucky National Guard. He also was a member of Knights of Columbus, Father Diemert Council #3379 in Vine Grove.
He was preceded in death by a son, Arthur Kieta; his father, Anthony; his mother, Nathalie; and two brothers, Anthony and Vincent.
Survivors include his loving wife, Betty Kieta of Vine Grove; a son, Allan R. Kieta of Indianapolis; a daughter, Andrea R. Kieta-Cook of Texas; three grandchildren, Alina R. McGlothin, Alexandria R. Kieta and Allan R. Kieta II; a great-granddaughter, Ashlyn Rea McGlothin; a sister, Barbara Brink of Elizabethtown; and a host of family and friends.
A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Kieta is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in the St. Brigid Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A prayer service is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to or American Cancers Society.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2020