Angela F. Johnson, 47, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was born in Elizabethtown to David and Donna Coler Goldsmith. She worked in the restaurant industry.



She was preceded in death by her father, David W. Goldsmith.



Survivors include her mother, Donna J. Coler Goldsmith; a son, Matthew Johnson of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Jessica Williams and Anjelica Johnson, both of Elizabethtown; a brother, Mark D. (Julie) Goldsmith of Elizabethtown; and three grandchildren, Talia Williams, Nathanel Dempster and Jason Dempster.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Mark Goldsmith officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

