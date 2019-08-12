Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela Michelle "Boo" Booher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Angela Michelle "Boo" Booher, 47, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.



The daughter of Heinrich W.P.J. Booher and Alberta Ann Thomas, she was born Sept. 17, 1971, in Tarboro, Edgecombe County, North Carolina.



Angela lived her teen years in Elizabethtown and graduated from East Hardin High School in 1989. Angela lived most of her adult life in Stanton in Powell County. She recently had moved to Shep­herdsville in Bullitt County.



Angela was preceded in death by her beloved Oma and Opa, Margaret Schauer and Robert "Jack" Booher; her Nana and Pawpaw, Alberta Thomas and Ed Brandon; and her maternal grandfather, Harold Lee Thomas.



She is survived by her daughter, Ceceilia Ann (Wesley) Fouch of Stanton; three grandchildren, Kamryn, Aidan and McKenzie Fouch, all of Stanton; her mother, Alberta Ann Thomas of Shepherdsville; two sisters, Christina Trent of Murray and Teri (Nick) Reid of Shepherdsville; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.



Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 13, 2019

