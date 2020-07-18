1/
Angelika Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angelika's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angelika Williams, 53, of Radcliff, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Signature of Elizabethtown.

She was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan Jay "J.J." Williams; and her former husband, Giles Barton "Rock" Williams Sr.

Survivors include a son, Rocky Williams and his wife, Samantha; two grandchildren, Scarlett and Hansley; and a host of family and friends.

A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at St. Brigid Cemetery in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 18 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. Brigid Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved