Angelika Williams, 53, of Radcliff, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Signature of Elizabethtown.



She was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan Jay "J.J." Williams; and her former husband, Giles Barton "Rock" Williams Sr.



Survivors include a son, Rocky Williams and his wife, Samantha; two grandchildren, Scarlett and Hansley; and a host of family and friends.



A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at St. Brigid Cemetery in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating.







