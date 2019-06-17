Anita Gilland, 78, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, South Carolina.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Gilland.



Survivors include three children, Cynthia Allas and her husband, Edgar, of Fairfield, California, Kristi Padgett of Easley, South Carolina, and Brent Gilland and his wife, Marti, of Hammond, Oregon; seven grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; a sister, Myrna Gleason of Tigard, Oregon; a brother, Leland Hendrickson of Rosevelt, Minnesota; and a host of family and friends.



The funeral for Mrs. Gilland is at 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with the Rev. Craig Taylor officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



Donations can be made to Stovall UMW Quilters Group, 949 Rogersville Road, Radcliff, KY 40160.

