Anita Jane Dunn, 62, of Flaherty, passed away Wed­nesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.Mrs. Dunn was a veteran of the United States Army. She was active in Cub Scouts having been a Tiger Den Leader, Bear Leader and Webelos Leader.Her memberships include Vine Grove Optimist Club Soccer coach and board member, Meade County Youth Soccer board member, Vine Grove Vipers youth soccer coach and Flaherty Elementary archery coach and secretary.She was preceded in death by her mother, Frieda Bogen; and her stepfather, John Bogen.Survivors include her husband, James Dunn; three children, Shaun Dunn, Meaghan Dunn and Connor Dunn; a family friend, James Macentagert; and a host of extended family and friends.A graveside service with military honors is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.Condolences can be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.