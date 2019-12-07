Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Joyce Roark Sidebottom. View Sign Service Information Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

Anita Joyce Roark Sidebottom, 89, of Hodgenville, formerly of Buffalo, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at her residence.



Along with her husband, Eugene Sidebottom, she was the former owner and operator of Buffalo Super­market, a member of Hodgenville United Methodist Church and attended LaRue Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Sidebottom; her parents, Alford Lee and Mary Katherine Jaggers Roark; three sons-in-law, Rodney Lee, Wayne Burch and Mitchell Timberlake; two sisters, Winona Johnson and Evelyn Brown; two brothers, Harold Roark and Paul Roark; two grandchildren and one great-grandson.



She is survived by four daughters, Sharon (Carl) Howell and Karen Burch, both of Hodgenville, Rebecca Gary and Peggy Timberlake, both of Elizabethtown; two sons, Michael (Sue) Sidebottom of Elizabethtown and James Sidebottom of Midland, Texas; two sisters, Ella Hill and Brenda Slayton, both of Louisville; a brother, David (Judy) Roark of Missouri; 18 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brothers Marty Lee and Nathan Housley officiating. Burial follows in Buffalo Cemetery.



Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.



Condolences may be expressed at Anita Joyce Roark Sidebottom, 89, of Hodgenville, formerly of Buffalo, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at her residence.Along with her husband, Eugene Sidebottom, she was the former owner and operator of Buffalo Super­market, a member of Hodgenville United Methodist Church and attended LaRue Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Sidebottom; her parents, Alford Lee and Mary Katherine Jaggers Roark; three sons-in-law, Rodney Lee, Wayne Burch and Mitchell Timberlake; two sisters, Winona Johnson and Evelyn Brown; two brothers, Harold Roark and Paul Roark; two grandchildren and one great-grandson.She is survived by four daughters, Sharon (Carl) Howell and Karen Burch, both of Hodgenville, Rebecca Gary and Peggy Timberlake, both of Elizabethtown; two sons, Michael (Sue) Sidebottom of Elizabethtown and James Sidebottom of Midland, Texas; two sisters, Ella Hill and Brenda Slayton, both of Louisville; a brother, David (Judy) Roark of Missouri; 18 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.The funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brothers Marty Lee and Nathan Housley officiating. Burial follows in Buffalo Cemetery.Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.Condolences may be expressed at bennett-bertram.com. Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 8, 2019

