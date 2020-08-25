Anita Ruth "Peggie" Crumley, 80, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
She was a native of Johnson City, Tennessee, and an active military wife for 33 years. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, Order of St. Joan D'Arc and an Honorary Kentucky Colonel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis V. Crumley; and parents, Thomas William Houk and Eloise Andrews Houk.
She is survived by her son, Dennis V. Crumley Jr. (Cara) of New Market, Alabama; two daughters, Kimberly Ann Crumley of Elizabethtown and Mary Karen Wiseman (Kevin) of Norris, Tennessee; a brother, Dr. Thomas William Houk Jr. (Mary Sue) of Oxford, Ohio; five grandchildren, James Crumley (Megan), Christian James Crumley, Sean Cameron Crumley, Neven Grace Crumley and Dennis Vincent Crumley III; a great-grandchild, Scarlett Crumley, and one on the way.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Kirby Rust officiating. Burial follows in St. Patrick Cemetery at Fort Knox.
Visitation is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday followed by a rosary from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
"You're our hero, you're our everything. Thank God for you, the wind beneath our wings."
