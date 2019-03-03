Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann A. Basham. View Sign

Ann A. Basham, 84, of Cecilia, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.



She was a native of Hardin County and a member of First Baptist Church of Eastview. She was a longtime member of Pirtle Chapter Order of Eastern Star and worked for Bussmann for 28 years. She was an avid University of Kentucky fan and great cook. She was well known for her love of neighbors and her generosity.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Basham; parents, William and Mary Bewley George; a granddaughter, Rhonda Basham; her brother and four sisters.



She is survived by a son, Ronnie (Cathy) Basham; a daughter, Dinah Eveland; a stepson, Charles (Phyllis) Basham; 11 grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Bro. Tom Stokes officiating. Burial follows in Franklin Crossroads Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



There will be an Eastern Star service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



Memorial donations can be made to or First Baptist Church of Eastview.



Condolences may be expressed at Ann A. Basham, 84, of Cecilia, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.She was a native of Hardin County and a member of First Baptist Church of Eastview. She was a longtime member of Pirtle Chapter Order of Eastern Star and worked for Bussmann for 28 years. She was an avid University of Kentucky fan and great cook. She was well known for her love of neighbors and her generosity.She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Basham; parents, William and Mary Bewley George; a granddaughter, Rhonda Basham; her brother and four sisters.She is survived by a son, Ronnie (Cathy) Basham; a daughter, Dinah Eveland; a stepson, Charles (Phyllis) Basham; 11 grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Bro. Tom Stokes officiating. Burial follows in Franklin Crossroads Cemetery.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.There will be an Eastern Star service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.Memorial donations can be made to or First Baptist Church of Eastview.Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com. Funeral Home Brown Funeral Home

306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.