Ann A. Basham, 84, of Cecilia, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann A. Basham.
She was a native of Hardin County and a member of First Baptist Church of Eastview. She was a longtime member of Pirtle Chapter Order of Eastern Star and worked for Bussmann for 28 years. She was an avid University of Kentucky fan and great cook. She was well known for her love of neighbors and her generosity.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Basham; parents, William and Mary Bewley George; a granddaughter, Rhonda Basham; her brother and four sisters.
She is survived by a son, Ronnie (Cathy) Basham; a daughter, Dinah Eveland; a stepson, Charles (Phyllis) Basham; 11 grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Bro. Tom Stokes officiating. Burial follows in Franklin Crossroads Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
There will be an Eastern Star service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations can be made to or First Baptist Church of Eastview.
Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 4, 2019