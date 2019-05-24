Ann B. Strawser, 81, of Vine Grove, went to the Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Strawser; her son, Mark Bacon; her grandson, Mark James Bacon; nine siblings; and her parents, James Miniard and Maggie Miniard (Sturgell).
She is survived by her son, James Bacon; three daughters, Vanda Conway, Sandra Gedge and Karen Farmer; two step children, Tony Strawser and Jan Strawser; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Frank Miniard and Billy Miniard; and in-laws Arthur Conway, Donald Gedge and Lisa Strawser.
Ann was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ann was very much loved by her family and was adored by all of her grandchildren. She will be missed very much by her family and friends but never forgotten.
A celebration of life is at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Vine Grove United Methodist Church. Interment follows in Vine Grove Cemetery.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 25, 2019