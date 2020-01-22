Ann Berkley "Rooney" Gray, 67, of Hodgenville, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, John Gray; two daughters, Mary Elizabeth Cooper and Kathryn Gray Tabb; her mother, Mary "Mur" Mark; and five grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Hodgenville United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bruce Hiner officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy can take the form of a donation to the Hope Food Pantry at Hodgenville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 6, Hodgenville, KY 42748.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 23, 2020