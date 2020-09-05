Ann Hodges, 82, of Safety Harbor, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, of natural causes.



Born, Priscilla Ann Hodges in Elizabethtown, she attended Elizabethtown High School, where she was a cheerleader, lead in the senior play and homecoming queen. As a teenager, her love of show business and talent blossomed into a wonderful and exciting career. Her performances in the Louisville Ballet and Iroquois Amphitheater were well received and she was encouraged to audition for television. Taking that advice, she moved to New York City and became a June Taylor Dancer and performed on "The Jackie Gleason Show," "Authur Murray Dance Party," "The Ed Sullivan Show," a special with Carol Burnett, "Once Upon A Mattress," commercials, a soap opera and many industrial shows.



Ann had parts in a few movies, most notably the Otto Preminger film "The Cardinal." Her true love was Broadway, her credits include: "No Strings," "Heathen," "Gone With The Wind," and "The Rothchilds." Off-Broadway and Summer Stock Theater credit works include: "Bella," "Sweet Charity" and "The Boys From Syracuse."



Later, Ann moved to Florida and starred in a number of dinner theater shows, including: "Can Can," "Chicago," "Hello Dolly," "Applause,""Gypsy," "I Ought To Be In Pictures,""Sugar Babies," "Damn Yankees," "Irma La Douce," "The Best Little Whore House in Texas" and "Mame" to name a few.



When dinner theaters declined in popularity, Ann quickly adapted and changed her career path, studying to become a certified yoga instructor. She had a devout following for many years at the famous Don Cesar resort on St. Pete Pete, Safety Harbor Resort & Spa and Harbor Island Athletic Club, she also became an ordained minister performing services and marriages. Upon her retirement, she was surrounded by many close friends who she loved dearly.



She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Margaret Hodges, formerly of Cecilia.



Ann Hodges was quite the lady and the stories of her wondrous adventures will live on forever. Ann is survived by her son, Michael Angeline of Elizabethtown.





Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

A graveside service is at 10 a.m. Thursday at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens with Father Brian Baker officiating.



A memorial will be held in Safety Harbor at a later date.



Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home in Greensburg is in charge of arrangements.



