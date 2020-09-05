1/1
Ann L. McNally
Anna Lena "Ann" McNally, 91, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Signature Healthcare, North Hardin Rehab and Wellness Center.

Ann was born May 26, 1929, in Winchester, to W. I. and Willie Mae (Ray) Barker.

Ann was an ambitious business woman and took over as president/CEO of The Credit Bureau of Hardin County in 1962, which was started by her parents in the mid 1940s. In 1979, she was voted Business Woman of the Year by the Elizabethtown Business and Professional Women's Club and was very active in the community, serving as Acting City Clerk in the late 1950s.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward P. Burgess Sr.; her husband John W. McNally Jr.; three brothers, Eugene, James and Tommy Barker; a sister-in-law, Katherine Pottinger Barker; and a grandson, Jonathan Burgess.

Survivors include four sons, Edward (Eddie) Burgess Jr. (Kathy), Bruce Burgess (Linda), David Burgess (Carolyn) and John McNally III (Lisa); a sister-in-law, Ida May Barker; Stacha Burgess and Linda Burgess, whom she always referred to and considered her daughters; her dear friends, Lois Slinker and Gabriele Medley (Mike); six grandchildren, Vanessa Burgess Harris, Danna Coppage Proudfoot, Carrie Burgess Painter, Dakota Coppage and Alayna and Alyssa McNally; nine great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Cremation has been chosen with a celebration of life planned for family and friends at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.

To leave a condolence or light a candle of remembrance, go to trowbridgefh.com.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 5 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
