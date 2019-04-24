Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Lucinda (Jenkins) Caspar. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Lucinda Jenkins Caspar, 75, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.



Ann was born Feb. 17, 1944, in Rogersville, now Radcliff, to Clarence and Irene (Vowels) Jenkins. She attended school at St. Brigid Elementary, where she was married and served as principal in her adult years, Mount St. Joseph Academy and Brescia College, and later completed her Masters and Rank I at Western Kentucky University.



In the summer of 1969, Ann met Robert Caspar of Paducah, the love and partner of her life, and the two were married six months later on Feb. 7, 1970.



Known as Mom, Mommy, Mammy, Sissy, Mrs. Caspar and simply Ann, her many hats included teacher, counselor, principal, founding Woodland Elementary School, and teacher intern advisor to countless students, staff and fellow educators throughout the state. She served in every level of education from elementary through college, and approached each person - regardless of the role - with empathy, wisdom and love.



Ann and Bob went through the Diaconate ordination process of the Catholic church into which he was ordained deacon in 1996. Ann was the first woman to serve on the Deacon Council and the two continued serving together at St. Brigid, St. Martin, St. John and St. James parishes.



She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bob; four children, Chris (Ange), Dana Noland, Beth Carter (Chris) and Mark (Kathryn); eight grandchildren, Conner, Evan, Katie, Jonah, Sophie, Ben, Cole and Clare; and three siblings, Paul Jenkins (Cathy), John Jenkins (Janice) and Maggie Beville (Mike).



A celebration of life funeral mass is at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at St. James Catholic Church, 307 W. Dixie Ave. in Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home, 306 College St. in Elizabethtown.

