Anna Belle "Annie" Watts
Anna Belle "Annie" Watts, 97, of Muldraugh, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Norton Pavilion in Louisville.

Survivors include many nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at Muldraugh Baptist Church. Burial follows in Bethany Cemetery in Valley Station.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Muldraugh Baptist Church, 307 Main Street, Muldraugh, KY 40155.

Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
