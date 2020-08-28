1/
Anna Dean Back
Anna Dean Back, 85, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, surrounded by family and special friend, Lydia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Custer Back Sr.

Survivors include her three children, Susan (Bob) Blankenship of Lake Wales, Florida, and Janice Back and Custer "Butch" Back, both of Rineyville; four grandchildren, Darlene Williams, Bart (Kristin) Blankenship, Custer "Trey" (Chelsie) Back III and Chelsea (Quinton) Jones: eight great-grandchildren; and special family friends, Carol (Terry) Wright and Vincent Eldridge.

A graveside service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

The family requests donations to Hosparus Health, 105 Diecks Dr, Elizabethtown Ky 42702, "for all the Godly care they gave to our mother."


Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 28 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
