Anna Jean Anderson, 89, of Lexington, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
Jean was a devoted military wife, loving mother, avid golfer and world traveler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, retired Maj. Robert D. "Bob" Anderson; two sisters, Etta Macy and Dorothy Brown; and a brother, Bernard Jones.
Survivors include her three children, Doug (Cathy) Anderson of Wichita, Kansas, Greg (Serena) Anderson of Thousand Oaks, California, and Mary Catherine (Rick) Anderson-Rydz of Lexington; five grandchildren, Alyson (Daniel) Gonzalez, Katie (Patrick) Hurley, Alexandria "Zoo" Rydz, Nick Rydz and Ellie Rydz; three great-grandchildren, Lauren, Caiden and Gabriel; and a sister, Alma (Bill) Mahanna of Radcliff.
A Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Radcliff with the Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday with a prayer service at 7 p.m. and continues at 10 a.m. Friday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 10, 2019