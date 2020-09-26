1/1
Anna Jean (Thompson) Corbett
Anna Jean Thompson Corbett, 86, of Flaherty, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Corbett was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty and she was retired from Fort Knox.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Vowels; her parents, Raymond and Anna Ray Thompson; a great-grandson, Jacobi Hager; a sister, Betty White; and a special friend, Ursal French.

Survivors include six children, Brenda Redmon and her husband, Steve, Judi Crutcher, Pam Chapman and her husband, Dickie, Ron Vowels and his wife, Tricia, Terry Lancaster and her husband, Dan, and Shannon Bruner; 19 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Corbett is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at St. Martin of Tours gymnasium in Flaherty with the Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating. Burial follows in St. Brigid Cemetery in Vine Grove.

Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A prayer service is at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to Hosparus.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
