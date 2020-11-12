1/1
Anna Joyce (Salsman) Whitlock
Anna Joyce Salsman Whitlock, 83, of Hodgenville died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Louisville.

Ann was born May 8, 1937, in Hodgenville to the late Linzey R. and Bessie May Hagen Whitlock.

Ann was well known in the community from her treasured time as a nurse at Sunrise Manor and Hodgenville Clinic. She was beloved in Whitlock Hollow and by her large family. Ann was an avid gardener, canner and cook who never met a stranger and was a champion for LaRue County's Relay For Life.

In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, James Donald Whitlock; a son, Greg Whitlock; a daughter, Theresa McDowell; a grandson, Adam Whitlock; a sister, Stella Braden; two brothers, James "Jim" Salsman and Robert "Bob" Salsman.

Ann leaves behind a son, Dwayne (Debbie) Whitlock; nine grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Because of COVID, the family will have a private graveside service and a celebration of life at a later date.

The family request donations can be made to the Mount Tabor Church Cemetery Fund.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
