Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Lois Belt. View Sign Service Information Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel 235 Juneau Drive Louisville , KY 40243 (502)-245-0095 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel 235 Juneau Drive Louisville , KY 40243 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Epiphany Catholic Church 914 Old Harrods Creek Road Louisville , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Lois Belt, 85, of Louisville, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Thornton Terrace Health Campus in Hanover, Indiana.



She was born July 10, 1934, in Vine Grove, to Michael and Nettie Vowels. She graduated valedictorian of Howevalley High School in Hardin County. She worked for the First Hardin National Bank in Elizabethown, where she met Richard Belt. They were married Jan. 25, 1958, and enjoyed 57 years of marriage. She was also employed at The Federal Reserve Bank and Nationwide Insurance, both in Louisville. Her favorite hobbies with her husband were touring the country, camping and spending time with their grandchildren. Their explorations ranged from Maine to California and Florida to Alaska. She was an active member of the Epiphany Catholic Church in Louisville from its beginnings until they moved to Hanover, Indiana, in 2014 to be closer to family as Richard's health was declining. They were separated by Richard's death in 2015. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Madison, Indiana, until her death.



Anna was preceded in death by her parents; her three sisters, Elizabeth Mitchell, Mary Whalen and Helen Kitchen; and her brother, Michael Vowels.



Anna is survived by her two sons, David Anthony Belt and his companion, Kathy Peak, of Louisville and Timothy Richard Belt and his wife, Marta, of Madison, Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Belt of Louisville; five grandchildren, Alice, Franklin, Katie, Joseph and Emma; three great-grandchildren, Henry, George and Oliver; six nieces and a host of relatives and friends.



A Mass of celebration is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Epiphany Catholic Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road in Louisville. Burial follows in Louisville Memorial Gardens East.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. today at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive in Louisville, in Middletown.



Memorial contributions may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children.



To leave a special message for the family, go to Anna Lois Belt, 85, of Louisville, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Thornton Terrace Health Campus in Hanover, Indiana.She was born July 10, 1934, in Vine Grove, to Michael and Nettie Vowels. She graduated valedictorian of Howevalley High School in Hardin County. She worked for the First Hardin National Bank in Elizabethown, where she met Richard Belt. They were married Jan. 25, 1958, and enjoyed 57 years of marriage. She was also employed at The Federal Reserve Bank and Nationwide Insurance, both in Louisville. Her favorite hobbies with her husband were touring the country, camping and spending time with their grandchildren. Their explorations ranged from Maine to California and Florida to Alaska. She was an active member of the Epiphany Catholic Church in Louisville from its beginnings until they moved to Hanover, Indiana, in 2014 to be closer to family as Richard's health was declining. They were separated by Richard's death in 2015. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Madison, Indiana, until her death.Anna was preceded in death by her parents; her three sisters, Elizabeth Mitchell, Mary Whalen and Helen Kitchen; and her brother, Michael Vowels.Anna is survived by her two sons, David Anthony Belt and his companion, Kathy Peak, of Louisville and Timothy Richard Belt and his wife, Marta, of Madison, Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Belt of Louisville; five grandchildren, Alice, Franklin, Katie, Joseph and Emma; three great-grandchildren, Henry, George and Oliver; six nieces and a host of relatives and friends.A Mass of celebration is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Epiphany Catholic Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road in Louisville. Burial follows in Louisville Memorial Gardens East.Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. today at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive in Louisville, in Middletown.Memorial contributions may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children.To leave a special message for the family, go to www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com. Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close