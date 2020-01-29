Anna Lucille Calvert, 94, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida.



She was a native of Hardin County and a longtime member of Cecilia Baptist Church, where she served actively for many years.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Calvert; a daughter, Deborah Calvert; and her parents, Syro B. and Iva Hilton.



Lucille had five brothers, Syro, Kenneth, Marvin, Roy and James; and two sisters, Dorothy and Helen, who also preceded her in death.



She is survived by her son, Larry Calvert of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Linda (Ed) Carter of Jacksonville, Florida; four grandsons, Jeff Johnson, Tim Calvert, Joe Calvert and Christopher Carter; a granddaughter, Michelle Green; five great-grandsons, Albert, Collin, Perry, Jack and Henry; three great-granddaughters, Rebecca, Lily and Caris; and two sisters, Shirley and June.



The funeral is at noon Friday, Jan. 31, at Cecilia Baptist Church with the Rev. Arnold Moon and Pastor Donnie Davis officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the church.

