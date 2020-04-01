Anna Margaret Jones, 96, of Vine Grove, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a member of Eastern Star Chapter No. 439 Fort Knox and a member of Vine Grove United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Conway H. Cotner and Luther C. "Luke" Jones; a grandson, Timothy Cotner; a stepson, Luther C. Jones Jr.; and her siblings.
Survivors include her two children, Terry (Carolyn) Cotner of Louisville and Patricia (Dan) Weaver of Peculiar, Missouri; two stepchildren, Lynn Callahan and David Jones; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a private funeral service, which will be shared on Facebook. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
There will be a memorial service scheduled after the restrictions for the Corona Virus have been lifted.
Donations may be made to the Vine Grove United Methodist Church.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett funeral home in Vine Grove is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 2, 2020